Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. New users can use the code on the 49ers vs. Seahawks game at 4:25 PM ET. Check out more of the latest sportsbook promos as of Nov. 29.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for NFL Week 12 Sunday

A code is required to claim this welcome offer. Enter SI1550 during registration to get an exclusive $50 bonus after you sign up. You can then place your first wager on NFL Week 12 Sunday, such as the Seahawks at the 49ers at 4:25 PM ET.

Here are the key terms for the BetMGM promo code offer:

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

If your first bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets.

For wagers of $51 or more, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

For wagers of $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

There are no playthrough requirements, but bonus bets are non-withdrawable and only winnings are paid out.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Here is how it plays out on Sunday's slate. Say you bet $200 on the 49ers vs. Seahawks game and your wager loses. You would receive five bonus bets worth $40 each, which you can use on other NFL Week 12 Sunday games or any other market.

If your $200 wager wins, you collect your winnings as normal and keep your account balance. In that case, you would not receive bonus bets from the first-bet offer. The $50 registration bonus is separate and arrives after you create your account with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

NFL Week 12 Sunday odds at BetMGM

Saints @ Bengals (1:00 PM ET) Moneyline: NO +425 / CIN -550.

Saints @ Bengals (1:00 PM ET) Spread: CIN -10.

Saints @ Bengals (1:00 PM ET) Total: 49.

Falcons @ Vikings (1:00 PM ET) Moneyline: ATL +260 / MIN -325.

Falcons @ Vikings (1:00 PM ET) Spread: MIN -6.5.

Falcons @ Vikings (1:00 PM ET) Total: 41.5.

Titans @ Jaguars (1:00 PM ET) Moneyline: TEN +775 / JAX -1100.

Titans @ Jaguars (1:00 PM ET) Spread: JAX -14.5.

Titans @ Jaguars (1:00 PM ET) Total: 49.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 12 Sunday

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on the 49ers vs. Seahawks game.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your $50 registration bonus. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the 49ers vs. Seahawks game or any market with odds of -10,000 or longer. If your bet loses, look for your bonus bets in your account and use them within seven days.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users during NFL Week 12 Sunday

BetMGM keeps the offers coming long after the welcome bonus. Existing customers can find odds boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and other limited-time deals tied to the NFL's busy Sunday slate.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. Check it often, since new offers appear throughout the season and can change from week to week.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.