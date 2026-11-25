The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus a $50 sign-up bonus. A code is required, so enter SI1550 when you register. Use it on Packers vs. Rams, and see more sportsbook promos available on Nov. 25.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Packers vs. Rams

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 is required to claim this welcome offer. New users get an exclusive $50 bonus after registering. You can then place a qualifying first bet of up to $1,500 on the Packers vs. Rams game, or on any other sport or market with minimum odds of -10,000.

If your qualifying wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. A bet of $51 or more returns five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake. A bet of $50 or less returns one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here is how that could look on Packers vs. Rams. Say you bet $100 on the Packers moneyline and they lose. You would receive five bonus bets worth $20 each, for $100 in total. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash as usual and keep the $50 registration bonus.

Here are the key terms for the BetMGM promo code offer:

A BetMGM Sportsbook promo code is required, and the code is SI1550.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500, with minimum odds of -10,000.

Bonus bets carry no playthrough requirement, but they are non-withdrawable.

Only the winnings from a bonus bet are paid out. The bonus bet stake is not returned.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

The Packers and Rams meet at SoFi Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The game streams exclusively on Netflix, and it serves as the target for your qualifying bet.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve odds at BetMGM



Packers @ Rams (8:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: GB +120, LAR -145

Spread: LAR -2.5

Total: 44.5



How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Packers vs. Rams

Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your first bet on Thanksgiving Eve.

Download the BetMGM app or visit betmgm.com, then click the gold Sign Up button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus. Deposit at least $10 using an option such as a credit card or PayPal. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Packers vs. Rams. If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets and use them within seven days.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos beyond the Packers vs. Rams welcome offer

The welcome bonus is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bets, and other offers for existing customers throughout the NFL season and beyond.

To see what is live, open the Promos section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check it often, since new offers can pop up before big games like this Thanksgiving Eve matchup.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.