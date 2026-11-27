The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. A code is required. New users who sign up on Friday, Nov. 27 can use it on Texas vs. Texas A&M, plus a $50 registration bonus. See more sportsbook promos at SI.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Texas vs. Texas A&M

The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1550 gives new users a first bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. You can use it on the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday game, set for 7:30 PM ET at Kyle Field on ABC. You also get an exclusive $50 bonus after you register.

Here are the key terms for this bonus code for BetMGM:

A code is required. Enter SI1550 when you sign up.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000.

If your first bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets.

Wagers of $51 or more return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

Wagers of $50 or less return one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets have no playthrough requirement, but they are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after you receive them.

Only winnings from bonus bets are paid out. The bonus bet stake is not returned.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Here is how it plays out on the Texas vs. Texas A&M game. Say you bet $100 on the spread and your bet loses. You would get five bonus bets worth $20 each, for $100 in total, to use on other games and markets.

Now say you bet $40 on the moneyline and it loses. You would get one $40 bonus bet. If your qualifying bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash and keep the $50 registration bonus.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Texas vs. Texas A&M odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday game:

Moneyline: TEX -475 / TA&M +360.

Spread: TEX -11.

Total: 41.5.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code and bet on Texas vs. Texas A&M

Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your first bet on the game.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to get your $50 registration bonus. Deposit at least $10 with a credit card, PayPal or another available method. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Texas vs. Texas A&M. Receive your bonus bets if the wager loses, then use them within seven days.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for current customers across college football, the NFL and other sports.

To find them, open the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check back often, since new offers can appear around big games and holiday weekends.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older and located in an eligible state. Terms and conditions apply.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.