The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 is required to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. As of Nov. 26, new users can also claim a $50 sign-up bonus . Check out more sportsbook promos and back Chicago vs. Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Bears vs. Lions

The BetMGM promo code SI1550 is required to unlock this welcome offer. Enter it during registration, and you will receive an exclusive $50 bonus after you successfully register an account. From there, you can place your qualifying wager on the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day game, which tips off at 1:00 PM ET.

This is a first bet offer, so your qualifying wager is the key to the bonus. You can bet up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including the Bears and Lions, as long as the odds are at least -10,000. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

Here are the main terms and conditions to know before you wager:

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 is required to claim this offer.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000.

If your qualifying wager is $51 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

If your qualifying wager is $50 or less and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and you must wager them once before you can request a withdrawal. Only the winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake is not returned.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Here is how it plays out with a Bears vs. Lions wager. Say you bet $100 on the Bears moneyline and Chicago does not win. You would receive five bonus bets worth $20 each, which you can use on other games and markets within seven days.

Now say you bet $40 on the Lions moneyline and Detroit does not win. You would receive one $40 bonus bet. If your first bet wins, you collect your winnings as usual, and the bonus bet portion of the offer does not apply.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Bears vs. Lions odds at BetMGM for Thanksgiving Day

Bears @ Lions (1:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: CHI -140, DET +115.

Spread: CHI -2.5.

Total: 55.5.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Thanksgiving Day

Follow these steps to register, claim the offer, and place your qualifying bet on Bears vs. Lions.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SI1550, when prompted to receive your $50 registration bonus. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Bears vs. Lions or any market with minimum odds of -10,000. If your first bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets.

Want more detail before signing up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users beyond Bears vs. Lions

BetMGM keeps the offers coming long after the welcome bonus. Existing users can find regular bonuses and boosts tied to major games and events throughout the season.

To see what is available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab. Check it often, since new offers can appear around big matchups like this Thanksgiving Day showdown.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ and present in an eligible state. Please bet responsibly.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.