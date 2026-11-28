Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. A code is required. As of Saturday, Nov. 28, this is one of the top sportsbook promos for the Auburn vs. Alabama game.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Auburn vs. Alabama

New users who sign up with the BetMGM promo code SI1550 get two perks. You get an exclusive $50 bonus after registering, and you can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Auburn vs. Alabama or any other market. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

A code is required, so enter SI1550 during registration. Here are the key terms for this bonus code for BetMGM:

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500, with minimum odds of -10,000.

Wagers of $51 or more that lose return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

Wagers of $50 or less that lose return one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and you must wager them once before requesting a withdrawal. Only winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake is not returned.

Here is how it plays out on Auburn vs. Alabama. Say you bet $100 on the game and your pick wins. You collect your winnings in cash, and you keep the $50 registration bonus to use on future wagers.

Now say that same $100 bet loses. BetMGM sends you five bonus bets worth $20 each, and you can use them on Auburn vs. Alabama props, other games, or any market you like. If your bet were $50 or less, you would get one bonus bet equal to your stake instead.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Auburn vs. Alabama odds at BetMGM

Odds for the matchup at BetMGM (7:30 PM ET):

Auburn @ Alabama moneyline: AUB ~+526, ALA ~-681.

Auburn @ Alabama spread: ALA ~-15.5.

Auburn @ Alabama total: ~49.5.

Claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Auburn vs. Alabama

Follow these steps to sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and bet on Auburn vs. Alabama:

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to get your $50 registration bonus. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on Auburn vs. Alabama at odds of -10,000 or longer. If your bet loses, receive your bonus bets and use them within seven days.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the value coming after the welcome offer ends. Existing users can find regular bonuses and odds boosts tied to big games and weekly slates.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab. New offers appear often, so check back before you place your next wager on any game.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older, and terms and conditions apply.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.