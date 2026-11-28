Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses in 11 states and DC. A code is required, and the offer is live as of Nov. 28. Use it on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, and browse more sportsbook promos for other options.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

New users who sign up with the BetMGM promo code SI1550 get an exclusive $50 bonus after registration. You can also place a qualifying first bet of up to $1,500 on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

Here are the key terms for this offer:

A code is required. Enter SI1550 when prompted during registration.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000.

If your qualifying wager is $51 or more and it loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

If your qualifying wager is $50 or less and it loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and you must wager them once before you can request a withdrawal. Only the winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake is not returned.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Here is how it plays out on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia. Say you wager $200 on the game and your bet loses. You would receive five bonus bets worth $40 each, for $200 in total bonus bets.

Now say you wager $200 and your bet wins. You collect your winnings in cash based on the odds, and the first bet bonus does not apply. You still keep the $50 registration bonus.

If you bet $50 on the game and it loses, you get one $50 bonus bet. Remember that the bonus bets must be used within seven days.

Anyone searching for a bonus code for BetMGM can use SI1550 to claim the full package. The game tips off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, so you have time to register and deposit beforehand.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds at BetMGM

BetMGM

Georgia Tech @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET): ML GT +5000 / UGA -50000. Spread UGA -35.5. Total 55.5.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to register, claim the offer, and bet on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus after registration. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at minimum odds of -10,000. If your bet loses, collect your bonus bets and use them within seven days.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the offers coming after you claim your welcome bonus. Existing users can find odds boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and other limited-time deals on a regular basis.

To see what is available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. Check back often, since new offers appear around major games and events throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.