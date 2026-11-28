Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. A code is required. This Nov. 28 welcome offer is among the top sportsbook promos for Michigan vs. Ohio State.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Michigan vs. Ohio State

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 gives new users two ways to earn. You get an exclusive $50 bonus after you register, and you can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Michigan vs. Ohio State. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This BetMGM promo code requires you to enter SI1550 during sign-up.

Here are the key terms for the offer:

A code is required. Enter SI1550 when you register.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000.

Wagers of $51 or more that lose return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

Wagers of $50 or less that lose return one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets have no playthrough requirement, but they are non-withdrawable.

You must wager bonus bets once before you can request a withdrawal. Only winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake is not returned.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Here is how it plays out with the Michigan vs. Ohio State game as your first bet. Say you wager $200 and your pick loses. BetMGM returns $200 in bonus bets, split into five bonus bets of $40 each. Say you wager $40 and your pick loses. You get one $40 bonus bet.

If your first bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash as usual. You still keep the $50 registration bonus. The bonus bet protection applies only if your qualifying wager loses.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

BetMGM odds for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan @ Ohio State (12:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Michigan +326, Ohio State -385.

Spread: Ohio State -10.5.

Total: 37.5.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the game. You can also read our full BetMGM review for more details.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your $50 bonus after registration. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Michigan vs. Ohio State at minimum odds of -10,000. Receive your bonus bets if the wager loses, and use them within seven days.

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the value coming well after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bet offers, and other limited-time deals for existing customers. To find what is live today, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and check the "Promos" section before you place your next wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.