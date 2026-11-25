Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus a $50 registration bonus. A code is required, so enter SI1550 at sign-up. Browse more sportsbook promos and start with a Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL wager on Nov. 25.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 is required to claim this welcome offer. New users who register with SI1550 receive an exclusive $50 bonus after successfully creating an account. That bonus lands before you place a single wager on Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL games.

The second piece is the first bet offer. Your qualifying wager can go on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000, and any Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL game works as the target. If you pick the Packers and Rams on Wednesday night and that first bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets.

Here is how the payout structure works. If your qualifying wager is $51 or more, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake. If your wager is $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here are two examples using a Thanksgiving game. Say you place $100 on the Bears to beat the Lions and the bet loses. You would get five bonus bets worth $20 each. Say you place $40 on the Cowboys to beat the Eagles and it loses. You would get one $40 bonus bet. If either bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and keep your account ready for the next game.

Review these terms before you wager:

A BetMGM promo code is required, and the code is SI1550.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 at minimum odds of -10,000.

Bonus bets carry no playthrough requirement, but they are non-withdrawable.

You must wager bonus bets once before you can request a withdrawal.

Only the winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake is not returned.

Bonus bets expire seven days from receipt.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

This BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer works across all five games on the Thanksgiving week slate. Pick the game that fits your schedule and place your qualifying bet.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL matchup odds at BetMGM

Packers @ Rams (Wed. 8:00 PM ET): Moneyline GB ~+133, LAR ~-133. Spread LAR ~-3. Total ~45.

Bears @ Lions (Thu. 1:00 PM ET): Moneyline CHI ~-135, DET ~+121. Spread CHI ~-2.5. Total ~55.5.

Eagles @ Cowboys (Thu. 4:30 PM ET): Moneyline PHI ~+352, DAL ~-398. Spread DAL ~-8.5. Total ~48.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Thanksgiving NFL games

Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your qualifying bet on a Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL game.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus after registration. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on a Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL game at minimum odds of -10,000. If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for Thanksgiving NFL bettors

BetMGM keeps the bonuses coming after the welcome offer ends. Existing users can find odds boosts and other ongoing promotions throughout the NFL season, including holiday weeks.

Open the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is live before each game. Check it often, since new offers appear as the Thanksgiving slate and the rest of the schedule approach.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.