The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. A code is required. Among the best sportsbook promos on Friday, Nov. 27, it also adds a $50 bonus after registration, so you can wager on Denver vs. Pittsburgh.

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How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

New users who register with the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 can place their first wager on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday game. This BetMGM promo code requires a deposit of at least $10 and is tied to a qualifying bet of up to $1,500. You also receive an exclusive $50 bonus after you register your account.

Here are the key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code:

A code is required, and the code is SI1550.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets.

For qualifying wagers of $51 or more, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

For qualifying wagers of $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days from receipt.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and only the winnings are paid out. The bonus bet stake is not returned.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Here is how it plays out if you target the Denver vs. Pittsburgh game at 3:00 PM ET. Say you place a $100 qualifying bet on the game and it wins. You collect your winnings in cash, and no bonus bets are issued.

Now say that same $100 bet loses. BetMGM sends you five bonus bets worth $20 each, which add up to $100 in bonus bets. You can use them on any future market, including other NFL games.

A smaller wager works differently. If you bet $40 on the game and lose, you receive one $40 bonus bet. Use the bonus bet before it expires, because the seven-day clock starts when you receive it.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Denver vs. Pittsburgh odds at BetMGM

Moneyline: DEN -235 / PIT +195.

Spread: DEN -5.

Total: 37.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your qualifying bet on Denver vs. Pittsburgh.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus after registration. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh game with odds of -10,000 or longer. Receive your bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users beyond Black Friday

BetMGM keeps the offers coming after the welcome bonus is used. Current customers can find odds boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and other limited-time deals throughout the NFL season and beyond.

To see what is live, open the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check it often, because new offers rotate in as major games approach.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.