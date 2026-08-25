BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Football season is almost here, and Aug. 25 brings the first real slate of games worth your attention. College Football Week 0 features North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin, San Jose State vs. USC, and other matchups, while MLB delivers a full card headlined by Astros-Yankees and Dodgers-Braves. New bettors can claim a BetMGM bonus code to get started with up to $1,500 in bonus bets on these games. You'll need the code SI1500 to unlock this offer, and you can use it on any sport or market available through BetMGM's sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 0 and MLB

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Here's how it works: you make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market (including College Football Week 0 games or MLB matchups), and if that bet doesn't win, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus structure depends on your initial wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on North Carolina vs. TCU and lost, you'd get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet matching your stake.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

You must use each bonus bet before you can withdraw any winnings.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards website .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for College Football Week 0

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on the games available Aug. 25:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the College Football or MLB section and select your game. Place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, BetMGM will credit your bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on BetMGM's features and promotions, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and boosts at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions and offers for existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can find additional boosts, parlay offers, and sport-specific promotions by checking the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions rotate frequently and often feature enhanced odds on popular games and events, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.