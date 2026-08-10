BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any game from Monday's slate. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on a Red Sox-Blue Jays game and lose, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

When you place your first bet on Monday's games, whether it's the Red Sox-Blue Jays matchup, a Mets-Braves game, or any other contest on the board, you're protected if the wager doesn't land. The bonus bets you receive can then be used on any subsequent games throughout the week.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Monday's slate

Signing up and placing your first bet takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any game from Monday's schedule. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers throughout the week.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promos for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have accounts. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what other promotions are currently available. These offers change frequently and can include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.