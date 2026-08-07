BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB & WNBA

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Friday, Aug. 7 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a BetMGM bonus code . Use code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager across the MLB and WNBA matchups. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's sportsbook promos available through Aug. 7.

How the BetMGM Bonus Code Works for Friday's Games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market from Friday's slate. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on a Friday game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your BetMGM Bonus Code for Friday's Slate

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Friday's MLB and WNBA games.

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code SI1500. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market from Friday's games. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before withdrawing any winnings.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional Promotions Available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your first-bet bonus, check the Promos tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and other special offers. These promotions rotate frequently and give you additional ways to maximize your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.