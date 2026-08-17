BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Get $1.5K Bonus Bets for Monday's MLB & WNBA Games

Monday, Aug. 20 brings a lighter but structured sports betting card with 11 MLB games and a late WNBA matchup. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on these games. New bettors can also explore other sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer for new users. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including Monday's MLB slate. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

You can use your bonus bets on any of Monday's matchups, from the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader through the late Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field, or the Wings-Valkyries WNBA contest. The offer requires the code "SI1500" at registration.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM bonus code for Monday's action

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Monday's games:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Navigate to Monday's MLB or WNBA games and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any remaining Monday games or future wagers.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed their welcome offer. Existing users can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos tab. Daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers rotate throughout the week, giving you multiple ways to add value to your bets on Monday's games and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.