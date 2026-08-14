BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Get $1.5K Bonus Bets for NFL, MLB, WNBA

Friday, Aug. 14 brings a full three-sport slate across the NFL, MLB, and WNBA. New bettors can use a BetMGM bonus code to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on any of these matchups. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Friday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first wager in bonus bets if it doesn't land. Here's how it works:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market, including Friday's NFL preseason games, MLB matchups, or the WNBA contest between Dallas and Indiana.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you placed a $1,500 wager on a Friday NFL preseason game and it didn't win, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you wagered $40 on an MLB game and lost, you'd get one $40 bonus bet instead.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Friday's slate

Signing up and placing your first bet on Friday's games takes just a few minutes.

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to any Friday game or matchup and place your first real money wager using the bonus code "SI1500." If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and functionality, read our BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section. These offers change frequently, so check back often to see what's available for upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.