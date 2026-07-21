BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1.5k First Bet Bonus for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are riding an incredible 14-game winning streak into Tuesday night's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, and you can bet on the action with a $1,500 back in bonus bets welcome offer. Use the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' to claim this promotion as a new user on July 21. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more welcome offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks a welcome offer where you'll receive bonus bets back if your first wager loses. After making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market, including the Red Sox-Orioles game. If your bet loses, you'll get your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Here's how the bonus bets are distributed based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Red Sox to beat the Orioles and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly. The Red Sox are averaging 5.9 runs per game during their winning streak, making them an attractive betting option against Baltimore, which just saw its own seven-game winning streak end. Whether you're betting the moneyline, run line, or totals on Tuesday's game, this welcome offer gives you a substantial cushion if your first bet doesn't land.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Signing up for BetMGM and claiming this welcome offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started betting on Tuesday's game:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering your personal information, including your name, address, and email address. Verify your identity by providing your driver's license information during the registration process. Enter the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' when prompted during signup. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup on July 21. If your bet loses, you'll automatically receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on any market within seven days before they expire.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers looking to maximize their betting experience. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and used your bonus bets, you can find these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional calendar with odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other incentives tied to major sporting events.

MGM Rewards Points, which you'll earn with this welcome offer, can be redeemed for various benefits across the BetMGM ecosystem. These points can be converted into bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, transferred to Marriott Bonvoy Points, used for merchandise purchases, or applied toward Gametime Vouchers. For more information on how to maximize your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.