BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB & WNBA

Thursday, July 30 brings a balanced slate of baseball and basketball action, and new bettors can capitalize on the moment with a strong welcome offer. The $1,500 back in bonus bets available through BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 gives you a substantial cushion for your first wager on any of today's games. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday's MLB and WNBA games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer designed to give new players confidence when placing their first bet. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your initial wager on any sport or market—including Thursday's slate of afternoon MLB games like Yankees-White Sox or Cubs-Cardinals, the evening matchups featuring Mariners-Dodgers, or any of the three WNBA contests headlined by New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Here's how the bonus structure works: if you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet for your full stake. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 first bet on the Dodgers-Mariners game and it lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll need to use them promptly on upcoming games.

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Bonus bets issued if your first bet loses, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of win or loss.

Bonus code SIBONUS50 is required at registration.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM bonus code offer for Thursday's games

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first bet on Thursday's MLB and WNBA action:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including Thursday's games. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on upcoming games before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for both new and existing players. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can discover ongoing bonuses by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often target specific sports, leagues, or bet types, giving you multiple ways to add value to your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.