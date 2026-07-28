BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB & WNBA Games Tuesday

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Tuesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any sport or market to qualify. If you bet $1,500 on the Cubs-Cardinals game and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets back to use on the Mariners-Dodgers matchup or any other market.

Here's how the bonus structure works: if your first wager exceeds $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet instead. For example, a $500 first bet that loses would return five $100 bonus bets. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll want to use them quickly on the Fever-Storm game or other upcoming matchups.

The offer includes several key terms to remember. You must use the code during registration to activate the welcome bonus. Your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, and BetMGM does not return your stake when you use them. Win or lose your first bet, you'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for digital play at BetMGM, convert to Marriott Bonvoy Points, or redeem for merchandise and gametime vouchers. For more details on MGM Rewards Points, visit the official BetMGM Rewards page.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Tuesday's slate

Claiming the welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Tuesday's games:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, such as the Astros-Angels game or Fever-Storm matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets within seven days on any available market before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our detailed BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and ongoing bonuses at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing deals change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific promotions tied to major events. You can find all active promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website, where new offers are added regularly.

Existing users should check the promotions section before placing bets on games like Braves-Mets or Brewers-Giants to see if any boosts apply to their wagers. BetMGM also offers seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events, so keeping an eye on the promos page ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.