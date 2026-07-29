BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB & WNBA Games Wednesday

Wednesday's slate of MLB and WNBA games offers the perfect opportunity to test your sports betting skills with a welcome offer from BetMGM. The $1,500 back in bonus bets promotion requires the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" and is available to new users on July 29. You'll also earn sportsbook promos in the form of $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wednesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial wager on any of Wednesday's matchups—whether you're eyeing the Yankees-White Sox playoff implications, the Mariners-Dodgers heavyweight showdown, or any of the WNBA contests between Minnesota-Toronto or Golden State-Phoenix—with confidence that a loss won't leave you empty-handed.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Cubs-Cardinals matchup and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll need to use them quickly on future games.

Key terms and conditions include:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for the offer.

Your first real money wager must be placed on any sport or market available on Wednesday, July 29.

Bonus bets are issued only if your first bet loses and expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers before cashing out.

Win or lose your first bet, you'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for digital play credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Wednesday's slate

Claiming your bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Wednesday's games:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SIBONUS50" during signup. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to your new account. Place your first real money wager on any game from Wednesday's slate—whether it's a first-inning prop on the Astros-Angels or a full-game moneyline on the Orioles-Tigers. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on subsequent wagers, keeping in mind they expire after seven days. Withdraw any winnings after you've used your bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our detailed BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers often include parlay boosts, profit boosts on specific games, and enhanced odds on popular mat

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.