BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB & WNBA Games Wednesday
Wednesday's slate of MLB and WNBA games offers the perfect opportunity to test your sports betting skills with a welcome offer from BetMGM. The $1,500 back in bonus bets promotion requires the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" and is available to new users on July 29. You'll also earn sportsbook promos in the form of $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wednesday's games
The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial wager on any of Wednesday's matchups—whether you're eyeing the Yankees-White Sox playoff implications, the Mariners-Dodgers heavyweight showdown, or any of the WNBA contests between Minnesota-Toronto or Golden State-Phoenix—with confidence that a loss won't leave you empty-handed.
Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Cubs-Cardinals matchup and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll need to use them quickly on future games.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for the offer.
- Your first real money wager must be placed on any sport or market available on Wednesday, July 29.
- Bonus bets are issued only if your first bet loses and expire after seven days.
- You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers before cashing out.
- Win or lose your first bet, you'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for digital play credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.
*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Wednesday's slate
Claiming your bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Wednesday's games:
- Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SIBONUS50" during signup.
- Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to your new account.
- Place your first real money wager on any game from Wednesday's slate—whether it's a first-inning prop on the Astros-Angels or a full-game moneyline on the Orioles-Tigers.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours, up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus bets on subsequent wagers, keeping in mind they expire after seven days.
- Withdraw any winnings after you've used your bonus bets.
For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our detailed BetMGM review.
Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers
BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers often include parlay boosts, profit boosts on specific games, and enhanced odds on popular mat
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
- BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.