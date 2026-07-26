BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Yankees vs. Phillies

The Yankees and Phillies square off Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park in a nationally televised matchup, and new bettors can capitalize on a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' to claim $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Check out sportsbook promos for more offers available on July 26.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Yankees-Phillies

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks a welcome offer that protects your first wager on any sport or market, including Sunday's Yankees-Phillies matchup. After you register, deposit at least $10, and place your initial bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets if that wager loses, up to a maximum of $1,500. This means you can confidently place a substantial first bet on whether the Yankees will overcome Cristopher Sánchez's dominant left arm or if the Phillies' home-field advantage will prove decisive.

Here's how the bonus structure works. If you wager $1,500 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500 in bonus credits. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly on other games and sports. Additionally, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

The terms are straightforward but important to understand. You must use the code 'SIBONUS50' during registration to qualify. Your initial deposit must be at least $10, and you must place a real money wager to trigger the offer. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on future wagers before you can access any potential payout. When you use a bonus bet, BetMGM does not return your stake if that bet loses.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim the offer and bet on Yankees-Phillies

Signing up with BetMGM and placing your first bet on Sunday's game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering the bonus code 'SIBONUS50' during account creation. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Yankees-Phillies game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, which will be credited within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before they expire in seven days. Withdraw any winnings once you've used your bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond Yankees-Phillies

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer and placed bets on Sunday's game, you can discover additional promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers often include odds boosts on specific games, parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. Checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.