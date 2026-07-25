BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for Yankees vs. Phillies

The Yankees and Phillies square off Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, and new bettors can take advantage of a substantial welcome offer. Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses on this matchup. This promotion is available for new users on July 25, and it's one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Yankees vs. Phillies

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that protects your first wager on any sport or market, including Saturday's Yankees-Phillies game. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your first real money bet on the matchup. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Yankees to win and lose, you'd get five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them quickly on future Yankees-Phillies games or other matchups.

Beyond the bonus bets, you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the BetMGM Rewards page .

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Bonus bets issued if your first bet loses, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on wagers first.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

Code required: SIBONUS50.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Saturday's game

Signing up for BetMGM and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Yankees-Phillies matchup:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 during registration. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Yankees-Phillies game on Saturday. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on future wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our full BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer and used your bonus bets, explore the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover additional offers tailored to upcoming games and sports events. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.