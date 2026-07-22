BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies square off Wednesday in a decisive matchup, and new bettors can capitalize on an excellent welcome offer. Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on this game. This promotion is available as of July 22 for first-time users looking to explore sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market for the Dodgers-Phillies game to activate this promotion. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Dodgers to win and that bet loses, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on future Dodgers games or any other sports matchup.

Key terms to know: You must be a new user in an eligible state to claim this offer. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can access any potential payouts. Additionally, BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets, only your winnings from those bets. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM that can be redeemed for various rewards including Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Dodgers-Phillies game

Signing up with BetMGM and placing your first bet on Wednesday's matchup is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Dodgers vs. Phillies game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers, and once you've used them, you can withdraw any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and functionality, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional promotions at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly refreshes its promotional offerings beyond the welcome bonus for new users. Existing customers can find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers give you multiple ways to add value to your bets throughout the week, whether you're wagering on baseball, football, basketball, or any other sport.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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