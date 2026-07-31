BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games on Friday

Friday, July 31 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, and new bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer from BetMGM. The $1,500 back in bonus bets offer is available today with the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50'. You'll also earn sportsbook promos and $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your initial wager on the day's games.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Friday's MLB and WNBA action

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You'll deposit at least $10, place your first real money bet on any market, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This gives you a substantial cushion to explore Friday's slate without the pressure of an immediate loss.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager $1,500 on the Yankees-Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets (totaling $1,500). If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, a $100 first bet that loses would return $100 in bonus bets. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll have a full week to use them on the Red Sox-Dodgers game, Rangers-Astros rivalry matchup, or any other market available on the platform.

The offer includes several key terms to understand. Your initial deposit must be at least $10 to qualify. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can access any potential payout. When you use a bonus bet, BetMGM does not return your stake if that bet loses. You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, which can be redeemed for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or gametime vouchers. For more details on MGM Rewards Points, visit the official rewards page.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer step by step

Signing up and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Friday's action:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' during signup. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit funds into your new account. You'll need to deposit at least $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market. Consider betting on one of Friday's marquee matchups like Red Sox-Dodgers or the Wings-Mystics WNBA game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within the seven-day expiration window. Once you've used all bonus bets, you can withdraw any remaining winnings.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our detailed BetMGM review .

Explore additional promotions and boosts at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly refreshes its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. Once you've claimed your first-bet offer, you can explore ongoing bonuses and betting boosts by visiting the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and often include parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and bonus bet offers tied to specific sports and events. Checking the promos tab regularly ensures you're maximizing value on every bet you place throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.