BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB Games Today

Monday's MLB slate offers plenty of betting angles, and the $1,500 in bonus bets available through BetMGM makes it the perfect time to jump in. New users can claim this welcome offer using the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 and place their first wager on any game from the 12-game schedule. Whether you're eyeing the Phillies-Marlins matchup or waiting for the late-night Astros-Angels showdown, you'll have sportsbook promos backing your play through July 27.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's baseball action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can confidently place a substantial wager on any of Monday's MLB games without the same level of pressure as a standard bet. If your first bet on the Braves-Mets, Yankees-White Sox, Cubs-Cardinals, or any other game on the slate wins, you keep your winnings and don't receive bonus bets. If it loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet for that amount.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Red Sox-Athletics game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

A $10 minimum deposit is required to qualify, and you must place a real money wager on any sport or market to activate the offer. The bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash; you must use them on additional wagers before cashing out any potential winnings. BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets, so any profit comes from the odds minus your bonus bet amount.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Monday's games

Signing up and placing your first bet on Monday's MLB action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your bonus bets:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Monday's MLB games and select your first wager on any matchup, from the early Phillies-Marlins game to the late Brewers-Giants contest. Place your bet and wait for the result; if it loses, your bonus bets will be credited within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers, then withdraw any winnings once you've met the usage requirements.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and how it compares to other sportsbooks, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos beyond your welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for both new and existing users, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting value throughout the week. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and used your bonus bets, you can find these ongoing promotions by checking the "Promos" section directly in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major games and events, so it's worth checking back regularly to catch the latest deals.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.