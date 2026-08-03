BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB & WNBA Games

Monday, August 3 brings a solid slate of baseball and basketball action, and new bettors can capitalize on the matchups with the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50'. The welcome offer provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out sportsbook promos to explore additional offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's MLB and WNBA games

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial wager on any Monday matchup, whether it's the Dodgers visiting Wrigley Field or one of the WNBA games between Storm-Liberty or Aces-Dream, and receive your stake back as bonus credits if the bet doesn't hit.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, a $1,500 losing bet on the Yankees-Cardinals game would return five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must deposit at least $10 to qualify for the offer.

Win or lose, you'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

Monday's slate offers plenty of betting opportunities to use this welcome offer. The Dodgers-Cubs matchup at Wrigley is the marquee baseball game, while Blue Jays-Astros provides another compelling option. If you prefer the WNBA, the Aces-Dream game features two of the league's strongest teams competing for standings position. The bonus bets you receive if your first wager loses can then be applied to any subsequent market on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer

Signing up with BetMGM and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Monday's games:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code 'SIBONUS50' during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to your account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including Monday's MLB or WNBA games. If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wager within seven days before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for both new and existing customers. Beyond the welcome bonus, the sportsbook features daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses that can enhance your betting experience. You can find these additional promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where new offers are posted regularly.

Existing users should check the promotions tab frequently, especially during major sporting events like Monday's MLB and WNBA slate. BetMGM often features enhanced odds on popular matchups and same-game parlay boosts that can increase potential payouts. The variety of ongoing promotions ensures there's always a way to add extra value to your bets throughout the week.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.