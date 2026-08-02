BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB & WNBA Games Sunday

Sunday's MLB and WNBA slate offers plenty of betting opportunities, and the $1,500 in bonus bets available through the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" makes it an ideal time to join. New users can claim this welcome offer on Aug. 2 by using the required code. Check out sportsbook promos for more options.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Sunday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. To qualify, you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market available during Sunday's action.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you place a $1,500 first bet on the Yankees-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets back. If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, a $100 losing bet on the Phillies-Orioles game would return $100 in bonus bets. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly on games like Giants-Padres, Red Sox-Dodgers, or any of the WNBA matchups featuring the Fever-Lynx showdown.

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Maximum first bet bonus: $1,500.

Bonus bets issued if your first wager loses.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Earn $50 MGM Rewards Points on top of the bonus.

Code required: SIBONUS50.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer for Sunday's slate

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first bet on Sunday's games:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SIBONUS50" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market available Sunday, Aug. 2. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within your account. Use your bonus bets on additional games from the day's slate before they expire in seven days. Withdraw any winnings earned from your bonus bets after using them.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional promotions at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers often include odds boosts on specific games, parlay bonuses, and other incentives tied to major sporting events. Checking the promos tab regularly ensures you're maximizing your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.