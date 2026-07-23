BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get up to $1.5K Bonus for Twins vs. Guardians

Jose Ramirez is back in the Cleveland Guardians lineup, and you can celebrate his return by placing a wager on Thursday's matchup against the Minnesota Twins. The $1,500 back in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 gives new users a chance to bet on this division showdown. This promotion is available on July 23, and you'll need to use the code SIBONUS50 to claim it. Check out our sportsbook promos for more offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for the Twins vs. Guardians game

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. To qualify, you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market available for the Twins vs. Guardians game.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you place a $1,500 first bet on the Guardians to win and that bet loses, you'll receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake. For example, if you bet $25 on the Twins and lose, you'll receive one $25 bonus bet. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll want to use them quickly on upcoming games.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Place your first wager on any sport or market, including the Twins vs. Guardians matchup.

If your bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Earn $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Ramirez's return after a five-week absence gives the Guardians a significant boost as they battle for the AL Central crown. Whether you're backing Cleveland's third baseman to drive in runs or betting on the Twins' offense to keep pace, your first wager is protected by this generous welcome offer. If your initial bet on this division rivalry doesn't hit, you'll have bonus bets to use on future games.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Twins vs. Guardians

Signing up with BetMGM and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Thursday's game between Cleveland and Minnesota.

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Twins vs. Guardians game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on upcoming games before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the sports calendar. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and used your bonus bets, you can explore additional promotions by visiting the Promos section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often include odds boosts on specific games, parlay bonuses, and other ways to maximize your betting value.

MGM Rewards Points are a key benefit of betting with BetMGM, and they can be redeemed for various rewards including bonus credits for digital play, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. The more you bet, the more points you accumulate, giving you additional value beyond your welcome bonus. Visit the BetMGM Rewards page for more details on how to maximize your points.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.