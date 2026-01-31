BYU vs. Kansas: Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Saturday's Big 12 Showdown

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to bet on Saturday's Big 12 clash between BYU and Kansas. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion. This Jan. 31 welcome offer provides the perfect chance to wager on this compelling matchup between the 13th and 14th nationally seeded teams, with various sportsbook promos available.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for BYU vs. Kansas betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers substantial value through its 10-day bet match structure. New users must place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Fanatics Sportsbook matches each qualifying wager with FanCash up to $100 per day, creating a maximum potential reward of $1,000.

For Saturday's BYU vs. Kansas game at 4:30 PM ET, bettors can target various markets including the point spread, moneyline, or totals. If you place a $50 wager on BYU to cover the spread and win, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip daily.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

FanCash is issued after each qualifying wager settles.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Promotion runs for 10 consecutive days from account creation.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Saturday's game

Getting started with this promotion is straightforward and positions you perfectly for Saturday's BYU vs. Kansas showdown.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete the identity verification process with your personal information and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Navigate to the BYU vs. Kansas betting markets and select your preferred wager. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager. Place your cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 days.

For detailed terms and conditions, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special event promotions that complement the standard betting experience. These additional offers can be discovered by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where users find updated bonus opportunities and limited-time enhancements for major sporting events like college basketball games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.