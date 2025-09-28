Caesars Sportsbook Code SICZR20X for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
Kick off your Sunday Night Football action with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X, one of the standout sportsbook promos for the exciting Packers vs. Cowboys game on SNF. When you use the required promo code and make a qualifying bet, you get access to the Caesars offer featuring 20 100% Profit Boosts.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X unlocks a unique way to double your winnings on Packers vs. Cowboys SNF. Just register, deposit, and place a $1 qualifying bet to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens, each worth up to $2,500. Remember, the tokens are awarded after your first bet settles and can be used for future wagers, no matter how your first bet turns out.
- A minimum deposit of $10 and $1 qualifying bet are required.
- The promo code SICZR20X must be used during registration.
- 20 profit boost tokens (max $2,500 each), awarded regardless of qualifying bet outcome (win or loss).
- 14-day validity period for profit boost tokens.
- $25 maximum wager per profit boost token.
- Profit boost tokens can only be used on eligible wagers (not all bet types qualify).
- Tokens are received after the first bet settles.
- Profit boost tokens cannot be used on the first qualifying bet.
- Minimum odds of -10,000 apply.
- Tokens must be used individually and cannot be combined.
- Bonus amounts are not included in winnings.
Since profit boost tokens are awarded no matter the outcome of your first bet, consider taking a shot with a high-payout parlay or an underdog for your qualifying wager. This way, you set yourself up for a big win while guaranteeing access to profit boosts for future bets on Packers vs. Cowboys SNF or any other game after your first bet settles.
Offer available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY. Not available in Ontario. 21+. Terms and conditions apply.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF
Getting started to boost your winnings for Sunday Night Football is easy. Here is how to claim the Caesars Sportsbook offer step by step:
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
The ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer is straightforward to claim, making it perfect for new bettors and seasoned pros alike. For more detailed information on the Caesars app, betting features, and odds, check out our full Caesars Sportsbook review.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning, with plenty of exciting promotions available for loyal customers. Ongoing promos for existing users include profit boost opportunities, odds boosts, and special event rewards tied to the biggest games. Some of our favorite Caesars promos today help users maximize their winnings and keep the action going all season long.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in weekly for a shot at winning a special +5000 parlay to earn a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
- NFL Flips: Take part in daily NFL Flips for a chance to win various rewards.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Place an NFL SGP and if either team scores 50 points, you could win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
- Referral Bonus: Get a $50 bonus bet for each friend you successfully refer to the platform.
More NFL Packers vs. Cowboys welcome offers
After you’re done getting this Caesars Sportsbook welcome promo, claim more great offers from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.