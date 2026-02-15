Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus Bet for NBA All-Star Weekend and Winter Games Action

New bettors can secure a Caesars Sportsbook promo code worth up to $250 for NBA All-Star Weekend and Winter Games betting action. The SIBONUS250BM code matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar, creating additional betting opportunities across basketball showcases and international competition. This Feb. 15 welcome offer enhances your sportsbook promos experience during one of sports' most exciting weekends.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for All-Star and Winter Games betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new users with a 100% first-bet match up to $250. After creating your account and making a qualifying deposit, your initial wager triggers the bonus bet regardless of outcome. Whether you back Team Melo in the Rising Stars competition or target alpine skiing medals, your stake gets matched as bonus betting credits.

Key terms for this promotion include:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Profit Boost tokens and previously earned bonus bets don't qualify.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are excluded.

• You have 30 days from account opening to place your qualifying bet.

For example, a $100 wager on college basketball conference play earns you a $100 bonus bet win or lose. If you bet $250 on hockey preliminary rounds, you receive the maximum $250 bonus bet match. The bonus credits arrive in your account after your qualifying wager settles, providing additional opportunities to target weekend highlights.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your All-Star Weekend bonus bet with Caesars

Claiming your bonus bet for NBA All-Star Weekend and Winter Games action requires three simple steps. New users can complete the entire process through the mobile app or desktop platform.

Register your new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM during the sign-up process. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to activate your account for real-money wagering. Place your first qualifying wager on any eligible sports market to trigger your bonus bet match.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional platform details and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can access ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer. The platform regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout major sporting weekends. Check the Rewards section within your Caesars Sportsbook app to discover daily and weekly promotional opportunities that enhance your betting experience across basketball, hockey, and international competitions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.