Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers Up to $250 for NBA, CBB, and 2026 Winter Games

New users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for Thursday's action-packed slate. The offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar on NBA games, college basketball matchups, or 2026 Winter Games events. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 12.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new account holders with a 100% bet match up to $250. After registering with the promo code and making your first qualifying wager within 30 days, you'll receive a bonus bet equal to your initial stake. Whether you bet $50 on Milwaukee at Oklahoma City or $200 on a college basketball total, Caesars matches that amount in bonus bets.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers for this promotion:

• Wagers using profit boost tokens do not qualify.

• Bets placed with reward credits are excluded.

• Previously earned bonus bets cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are not eligible.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

For example, if you place a $100 wager on Dallas to cover the spread against the Lakers and it loses, you still receive a $100 bonus bet. If you bet $250 on a college basketball over/under and it wins, you collect your winnings plus earn a $250 bonus bet for future use. The bonus bet arrives regardless of whether your initial wager on tonight's NBA slate or tomorrow's winter games succeeds.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus for NBA and winter games betting

Getting started with the Caesars promo code takes just a few minutes before tonight's tip-offs. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bet match:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process by providing your personal information including date of birth and residential address. Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying wager on any eligible sports market within 30 days of account creation. Receive your bonus bet equal to 100% of your first wager amount, up to $250.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current account holders beyond the new user welcome offer. Existing customers can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the Rewards section of the mobile app. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.