Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Tuesday: Get A $250 Bet Match For College Basketball
New users can claim up to a Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer worth $250 for tonight's college basketball slate. Use promo code SIBONUS250BM when registering to unlock this bet match promotion for Tuesday's games, including Michigan's trip to Purdue. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 17.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for tonight's college basketball games
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new account holders with a 100% bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After creating your account and making an initial deposit, place your first real-money bet on any college basketball game tonight to activate this promotion. Whether you back Michigan to cover the spread at Purdue or take the over in the Nebraska-Iowa matchup, Caesars will match your stake with bonus bets.
For example, if you wager $100 on Purdue to win straight up against Michigan and your bet loses, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets to use on future games. If you bet $250 on the total points in the North Carolina-NC State rivalry game and it doesn't hit, Caesars provides $250 in bonus bets as compensation. The promotion ensures you get a second chance regardless of your first bet's outcome.
Key terms and conditions include:
• First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.
• Minimum odds of -499 or longer required.
• Wagers using profit boosts, reward credits, or existing bonus funds don't qualify.
• Super boosts and round robin bets are excluded.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for college basketball betting
Follow these simple steps to secure your bet match offer for tonight's college basketball action:
- Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app.
- Click the registration button and enter promo code SIBONUS250BM during signup.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your qualifying first wager on any college basketball game tonight.
- Receive bonus bets equal to your stake amount within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Current Caesars Sportsbook users can take advantage of ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its Rewards section with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting markets for major college basketball games. These daily and weekly promotions provide extra value for regular bettors looking to maximize their returns on tonight's slate.
Check the Caesars Sportsbook app's promotions tab regularly to discover new bonus opportunities. The platform often features same-game parlay boosts and specific team promotions that align with marquee matchups like tonight's Big Ten and ACC contests.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.