Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Tuesday: Get A $250 Bet Match For College Basketball

New users can claim up to a Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer worth $250 for tonight's college basketball slate. Use promo code SIBONUS250BM when registering to unlock this bet match promotion for Tuesday's games, including Michigan's trip to Purdue. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 17.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for tonight's college basketball games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new account holders with a 100% bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After creating your account and making an initial deposit, place your first real-money bet on any college basketball game tonight to activate this promotion. Whether you back Michigan to cover the spread at Purdue or take the over in the Nebraska-Iowa matchup, Caesars will match your stake with bonus bets.

For example, if you wager $100 on Purdue to win straight up against Michigan and your bet loses, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets to use on future games. If you bet $250 on the total points in the North Carolina-NC State rivalry game and it doesn't hit, Caesars provides $250 in bonus bets as compensation. The promotion ensures you get a second chance regardless of your first bet's outcome.

Key terms and conditions include:

• First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

• Minimum odds of -499 or longer required.

• Wagers using profit boosts, reward credits, or existing bonus funds don't qualify.

• Super boosts and round robin bets are excluded.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for college basketball betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your bet match offer for tonight's college basketball action:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter promo code SIBONUS250BM during signup. Complete account verification by providing required personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying first wager on any college basketball game tonight. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake amount within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can take advantage of ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its Rewards section with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting markets for major college basketball games. These daily and weekly promotions provide extra value for regular bettors looking to maximize their returns on tonight's slate.

Check the Caesars Sportsbook app's promotions tab regularly to discover new bonus opportunities. The platform often features same-game parlay boosts and specific team promotions that align with marquee matchups like tonight's Big Ten and ACC contests.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.