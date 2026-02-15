Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World

New users can claim a Caesars Sportsbook promo code worth up to $250 for NBA All-Star Weekend's USA vs. World showdown. The welcome offer requires promo code SIBONUS250BM and matches your first wager up to $250 in bonus bets. This promotion gives bettors a chance to wager on the international exhibition while exploring various sportsbook promos available through Feb. 15.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for USA vs. World betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a 100% bet match on their first qualifying wager. After creating an account and making a minimum $10 deposit, your initial bet gets matched dollar-for-dollar up to $250 in bonus bets. This offer works perfectly for the USA vs. World All-Star game, where you can bet on everything from the total points to individual player performances.

For example, if you place a $100 wager on Team USA to win and they fall short, you'll receive a $100 bonus bet to use on future markets. If you bet $50 on the game total going over and it hits, you still earn a $50 bonus bet for additional wagering opportunities. The bonus bet arrives regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum odds of -499 or longer required for qualifying wagers.

Bonus bets cannot be used for profit boost tokens or reward credit wagers.

Super boosts and round robin bets do not qualify for this promotion.

First wager must be placed within 30 days of account creation.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for NBA All-Star Weekend

Getting started with your Caesars Sportsbook account takes just a few minutes before the USA vs. World tip-off.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete account verification by providing personal information including date of birth, email address and residential address. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of any amount up to $250 on the NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World game or any other available market. Receive your bonus bet equal to 100% of your initial wager amount within 24 hours.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review

