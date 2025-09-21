Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X: Double Your Winnings for NFL Week 3
NFL Week 3 is the perfect time to level up your betting. Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to get 20 chances to double your winnings on a winning bet. There aren’t any other sportsbook promos around that offer this kind of bonus.
Caesars Sportsbook offer details
New users can unlock this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer by signing up and depositing at least $10 into your account. After placing a real-money wager of $1 or more on any market, Caesars will credit 20 profit boost tokens to your account, no matter the outcome of your first bet. Each token can be used on a single wager with a maximum stake of $25, with boosted winnings capped at $2,500 per token. Tokens must be used within 14 days.
- Use a valid Caesars Sportsbook promo code to register for a new account.
- Deposit at least $10 in funds.
- Place a real-money bet of $1 or more on any market.
- You’ll get 20 100% profit boost tokens regardless of the outcome of your first bet.
- Each token can be used on one bet with a max stake of $25. The extra winnings from each boost are capped at $2,500.
- Your boost tokens will expire 14 days after they are issued.
Focus on markets you understand like the back of your hand. This will give you a greater chance of increasing your bankroll.
This offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Not available in Ontario, Canada.
More ways to win at Caesars Sportsbook
Even after you've used your initial welcome offer, Caesars Sportsbook has a robust selection of ongoing promotions you can grab. Keep an eye on their promotions page for opportunities like:
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in weekly for a shot at winning a special +5000 parlay to earn a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
- NFL Flips: Take part in daily NFL Flips for a chance to win various rewards.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Place an NFL SGP and if either team scores 50 points, you could win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
- Referral Bonus: Get a $50 bonus bet for each friend you successfully refer to the platform.
A guide on how to claim your 20 profit boosts from Caesars Sportsbook
Here are simple steps to claim your 20 profit boost tokens before the big clash:
- Register: Click the link provided on this page to head to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. During the registration process, please use the required promo code.
- Fund Your Account: Make your first deposit. A minimum of $10 is needed to activate the offer.
- Place Your Bet: Make a $1 or more wager on any eligible sports market.
- Use Your Boosts: Once your first bet is settled, your 20 tokens will be in your account and ready to use on future bets.
Top sportsbook promos to check out
Compare the welcome offers when choosing a sportsbook for NFL Week 3. New players can also find deals at BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
