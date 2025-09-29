Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X for Broncos vs. Bengals: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X is your ticket to doubling your winnings on Monday Night Football when the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals. As one of the top sportsbook promos available, this offer lets you claim 20 100% Profit Boosts after your first bet settles, no matter the outcome. The Broncos are looking to bounce back after a rough start, and bettors can score major profit-boosting power for MNF action.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for MNF Broncos vs. Bengals
If you are a new user, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X unlocks 20 opportunities to double your profits once your first $1+ bet settles. Place your initial wager on MNF Broncos vs. Bengals, wait for it to settle, and then enjoy boosted profits on your next 20 bets. Profit boost tokens are awarded whether your first bet wins or loses.
- A minimum deposit of $ 10 and a minimum qualifying bet of $1 are required.
- The promo code SICZR20X must be entered during registration.
- 20 profit boost tokens, worth up to $2,500 each, awarded regardless of qualifying bet outcome (win or loss).
- Profit boost tokens are valid for 14 days.
- $25 maximum wager per token.
- Profit boost tokens must be used on eligible sports and markets only.
- Profit boost tokens are credited after the first qualifying bet settles.
- Tokens cannot be used on the first qualifying bet.
- Minimum odds of -10,000.
- Tokens must be used individually (cannot be combined).
- Bonus amounts are not included in winnings.
Since profit boost tokens are awarded no matter the outcome, consider using your initial qualifying bet on a high-upside parlay or a big underdog in the Broncos vs. Bengals matchup. This approach allows you to maximize the value of your guaranteed boosts for future bets, as your profit boost tokens are ensured either way. Remember, first bet settles, then you receive your 20 tokens, which can be used on upcoming NFL games or any other eligible sports wagers.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 20 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Offer not available in Ontario. Terms apply.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for MNF Broncos vs. Bengals
Getting started is simple. Follow these steps to secure your Double Your Winnings offer and 20 100% Profit Boosts for the big game:
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
For a full breakdown of the Caesars Sportsbook app, odds, features, and platform details, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning for football fans and bettors. Existing users will find a wide range of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, parlay specials, and more rewarding opportunities.
- NFL Flips: Earn up to nine flips per week for a chance at a $100,000 bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in every week and place an NFL SGP on any game. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the pot will grow to $100K the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or super parlay with at least +5000 odds. Take home a share of $50,000 in bonus bets if you win.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer vs. BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel
Once you finish claiming this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer, you can claim thousands more from the promos below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.