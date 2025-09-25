Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X for Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X delivers one of the top sportsbook promos for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on TNF this week, letting new users score a ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer with 20 100% Profit Boosts.
The Seahawks are surging after a 44-13 win over the Saints, while the Cardinals are suffering after a narrow loss and season ending injury to James Conner. To get your profit boosts, your first qualifying bet must settle, and tokens are awarded regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Cardinals vs. Seahawks TNF
Unlocking the 'Double Your Winnings' offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks TNF is simple. Register using code SICZR20X, make a $10 deposit, and place a $1 bet. After your first bet settles, you will receive 20 profit boost tokens, each letting you double your winnings on future bets, no matter if your first wager wins or loses.
Key Terms and Conditions:
- A $10 minimum deposit and $1 qualifying bet required.
- The promo code SICZR20X must be used during registration.
- 20 profit boost tokens (each up to $2,500), awarded regardless of bet outcome (win or lose).
- Profit boost tokens are valid for 14 days.
- $25 maximum wager per token.
- Tokens can only be used on eligible markets, not all bet types.
- Tokens credited after the first bet settles.
- Profit boost tokens cannot be used on the initial qualifying bet.
- Minimum odds of -10,000 required for eligible bets.
- Tokens are single-use and cannot be combined.
- Bonus amounts are not included in winnings.
Because you receive your profit boost tokens whether your first bet hits or misses, consider using that initial qualifying wager on a higher-payout play, such as a longshot parlay or bold underdog pick.
Offer available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. Not available in Ontario. Terms and conditions apply.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Getting started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo for Cardinals vs. Seahawks TNF is a breeze. Follow these steps to lock in your offer and get ready to boost your bets.
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
Claiming this offer is quick and easy, letting you focus on your Cardinals vs. Seahawks TNF picks. For a full breakdown of the app, odds, platform features, and expert insights, check out our in-depth Caesars Sportsbook review.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is only the beginning, with a range of ongoing promotions designed for returning bettors. Existing users can find new ways to boost their payouts, score odds boosts, and tap into special event deals. Our favorites from Caesars today include enhanced profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and exclusive football offers to keep the action rolling all season long.
- NFL Flips: Earn up to 9 flips per week for a chance at a $100,000 in bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in every week and place an NFL SGP on any game. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the pot will grow to $100K the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or super parlay with at least +5000 odds. Take home a share of $50,000 in bonus bets if you win.
Compare the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to other betting promos
Compare the latest welcome bonuses between the nation’s top betting sites.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
