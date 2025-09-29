Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X for Monday Night Football: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for Monday Night Football is one of the top sportsbook promos available, giving new users the chance to double their winnings with code SICZR20X. Just bet $1 and you will receive 20 100% Profit Boosts for future wagers after your first bet settles, regardless of the outcome. With the Denver Broncos struggling at 1-2 and facing the Cincinnati Bengals, there is plenty of action to boost your potential on every bet.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Monday Night Football
New users can get in on the Monday Night Football action by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X when signing up. After depositing $10 and placing a $1 qualifying wager, you will receive 20 100% profit boost tokens (each up to $2,500) for your next bets after the first bet settles. Tokens are awarded whether your bet wins or loses, so your profit-boosting journey starts right away.
- A minimum deposit $10 and a qualifying bet $1 are required.
- Promo code SICZR20X must be used during registration.
- 20 profit boost tokens (up to $2,500 each) awarded regardless of qualifying bet outcome (win or loss).
- Profit boost tokens are valid for 14 days.
- $25 maximum wager per profit boost token.
- Profit boost tokens cannot be used on the first qualifying bet.
- Tokens can only be used on eligible wagers; certain markets and bet types are excluded.
- Tokens are credited after your first bet settles.
- Minimum odds of -10,000 required.
- Tokens must be used one at a time and cannot be combined.
- Bonus amounts are not included in winnings.
Since you receive your profit boosts no matter what, consider your first qualifying bet as a chance to go bold with a parlay or a big underdog, maximizing your potential payout. After your first bet settles, you can use your profit boosts on future Monday Night Football props, spreads, or any eligible wager to double your winnings. Remember, the sequence matters: first bet, settlement, then profit boosts for your next 20 bets.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for Monday Night Football
Getting started with your Caesars bonus for Monday Night Football is simple. Here is how you can claim your Double Your Winnings offer and start boosting your bets:
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
Get all the details in our Caesars Sportsbook review.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning, with several exciting promotions available for returning bettors. Existing users can take advantage of ongoing odds boosts, Super Bowl futures promos, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season. Check out the latest Caesars promos today and keep your winning streak alive with new rewards and profit-boosting opportunities.
- NFL Flips: Earn up to nine flips per week for a chance at a $100,000 bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in every week and place an NFL SGP on any game. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the pot will grow to $100K the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or super parlay with at least +5000 odds. Take home a share of $50,000 in bonus bets if you win.
