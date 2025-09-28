Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X for NFL Week 4: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 4 is SICZR20X, unlocking the ‘Double Your Winnings offer’ and 20 100% Profit Boosts for new users. With so many top sportsbook promos out there, this Caesars deal stands out for its profit-boosting potential. Place a $1+ bet, wait for it to settle, and get tokens for future wagers regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 4
When you sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X, you become eligible for the ‘Double Your Winnings' deal during NFL Week 4. Just deposit $10 or more, place a $1+ bet, and after your first wager settles, you will receive 20 profit boost tokens. Each token can be used to maximize your potential payout on future NFL Week 4 bets.
Key terms and conditions:
- A minimum deposit of $ 10 and a minimum qualifying bet of $1 are required.
- The promo code SICZR20X must be used during registration.
- 20 profit boost tokens awarded, each up to $2,500, given regardless of first bet outcome (win or loss).
- Profit boost tokens are valid for 14 days.
- $25 maximum wager per profit boost token.
- Profit boost tokens have usage restrictions and cannot be used on the first qualifying bet.
- Tokens are credited after your first bet settles.
- There is a minimum odds requirement of -10,000.
- Tokens must be used individually and cannot be combined.
- Bonus amounts are not included in your winnings.
Since profit boost tokens are guaranteed no matter how your first bet performs, consider making your qualifying wager a high-upside play like a parlay or an underdog pick. This way, you might score a big win up front, and you will still have all 20 profit boosts to use on NFL Week 4 games after your first wager settles. Remember: first bet, then settlement, then boosted bets.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for NFL Week 4
Ready to grab your Double Your Winnings offer for NFL Week 4? Follow these quick steps to activate 20 profit boost tokens and boost your NFL action.
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
For a full expert breakdown of the Caesars Sportsbook app, odds, and features, check out our in-depth Caesars Sportsbook review.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning, as existing Caesars bettors have access to a variety of ongoing promotions and bonuses. Regular users can enjoy odds boosts, parlay specials, and unique event-based offers throughout the NFL season. Some of our favorite Caesars promos available today include profit boost opportunities and special NFL Week 4 betting incentives to keep every week exciting.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in weekly for a shot at winning a special +5000 parlay to earn a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
- NFL Flips: Take part in daily NFL Flips for a chance to win various rewards.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Place an NFL SGP and if either team scores 50 points, you could win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
- Referral Bonus: Get a $50 bonus bet for each friend you successfully refer to the platform.
