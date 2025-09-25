Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X for Thursday Night Football: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
Ready for Thursday Night Football? The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X is required to access one of the top sportsbook promos, giving new users the chance to double their winnings with 20 100% Profit Boosts after a $1 qualifying bet. If you are eyeing Seahawks vs. Cardinals in primetime, this offer awards profit boost tokens win or lose, so you can focus on maximizing every bet after your first wager settles.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday Night Football
With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X, new bettors get an exclusive ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer for Seahawks vs. Cardinals. Place at least $1 on your first qualifying bet after a $10 deposit, and receive 20 tokens to boost profits on your next 20 wagers. The tokens are automatically awarded after your initial bet settles, regardless of whether it wins or loses, and can be used for future Thursday Night Football bets or any eligible market.
- A minimum deposit of $10 and a $1 qualifying bet are required.
- Promo code SICZR20X must be applied during registration.
- The 20 profit boost tokens are awarded regardless of the outcome of the first bet.
- Tokens are valid for 14 days.
- $25 maximum wager per profit boost token.
- Profit boost tokens can only be used on eligible bets and cannot be combined.
- Tokens are credited after the first bet settles.
- Profit boost tokens cannot be used on the first qualifying bet.
- Minimum odds of -10,000 apply.
- Tokens must be used individually.
- Bonus amounts are not included in winnings.
Because profit boost tokens are awarded whether your first bet wins or loses, consider going for a high-upside play, like a big parlay or betting on an underdog in Seahawks vs. Cardinals. This lets you maximize the guaranteed profit boosts you’ll receive for your next 20 bets after your initial wager settles. Remember, your first bet unlocks the boosts, but only future bets, after settlement, can use them for Thursday Night Football or any other sport.
Caesars Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Not available in Ontario. 21+. New users only. Terms apply.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for Thursday Night Football
Here is a quick playbook to claim the ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer and get your 20 100% Profit Boosts for Thursday Night Football :
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning, with plenty of ongoing promos for bettors who already have accounts. From odds boosts to featured parlays and live betting bonuses, there is always something extra for seasoned users. Some of our favorite Caesars promos available today are ideal for keeping your Thursday Night Football action going strong.
- NFL Flips: Earn up to 9 flips per week for a chance at a $100,000 in bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in every week and place an NFL SGP on any game. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the pot will grow to $100K the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or super parlay with at least +5000 odds. Take home a share of $50,000 in bonus bets if you win.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code compared to other sportsbooks
Claim multiple offers worth thousands in bonus bets from the sportsbooks below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.