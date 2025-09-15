Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X: Get 20 100% Profit Boosts for Buccaneers vs. Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Houston Texans on Monday night, and we’ve got a sweet deal for sports bettors.
Get 20 100% profit boost tokens when you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X ahead of the Buccaneers-Texans Monday night clash. Take advantage of one of the most unique sportsbook promos out there.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 20 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Overview of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer
Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Monday’s Bucs vs. Texans showdown is available to all new customers. Here are some key facts about the bonus:
- Enter our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X when signing up for an account.
- Make your initial $10 deposit and wager $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer.
- Caesars Sportsbook credits your account with the 20 100% profit boost tokens immediately after your first qualifying bet.
- The tokens have a 14-day validity period. You forfeit all your profit boost tokens that remain unused after the first 14 days.
- Each profit boost token applies to bets of $25 or less. Additionally, each token only offers up to $2,500 in additional winnings.
While the profit boost tokens work on all NFL games, including Monday’s Buccaneers-Texans clash, they only apply to bets with minimum odds of -10000.
So, you want to focus on familiar markets to maximize the bonus. Remember, the tokens only apply to your next 20 bets.
Bet $1 and increase your winnings on your next 20 bets at Caesars Sportsbook – CLAIM NOW
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook promos for the Bucs vs. Texans game
New and existing Caesars bettors can access the following bonuses ahead of the Monday night doubleheader:
- NFL Flips: Caesars Sportsbook’s NFL Flips game lets you reveal one card per week for profit boosts and bonus credits.
- Referral Bonus: Get $50 in bonus bets for each friend you refer.
How to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for MNF
Get more from this week's game with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Our exclusive bonus code nets you up to 20 100% profit boosts when you follow the steps below:
- Register: Follow our links and sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit: Fund your account with $10 or more.
- Bet: Wager at least $1 on any Buccaneers vs. Texans market to activate your 20 profit boosts.
- Use: Caesars Sportsbook will double your winnings for 20 subsequent bets with odds of -10000 or longer.
The profit boost tokens are only valid for 20 bets or 14 days, whichever comes first. Check out our full Caesars Sportsbook review for a more comprehensive breakdown of Caesars Sportsbook's bonuses.
Comparing NFL betting promos at competing sportsbooks
There are more welcome offers for the Bucs vs. Texans clash across leading U.S. sportsbooks. Here's an overview of our recommended alternatives:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.