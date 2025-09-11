Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X Unlocks 20 100% Profit Boosts for Thursday Night Football
Make your first football bet tonight with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X, and grab a ‘Double Your Winnings’ deal that releases 20 100% profit boost tokens. The boosts are yours whether you win or lose your initial wager. It’s one of the most exciting sportsbook promos for Thursday Night Football.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X: Everything you need to know for TNF
To claim the ‘Double Your Winnings’ promotion, start by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X. Deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $1 or more. Once your first wager settles, you’ll receive 20 100% profit boost tokens, regardless of whether your opening bet wins or loses.
Each token can be used on bets of up to $25 and can result in payouts of up to $2,500 per token. Tokens cannot be combined, and they must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account. The minimum odds for eligible bets are -10000.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code at a glance:
- Enter our exclusive promo code SICZR20X when signing up to claim your welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a $1 qualifying bet. Whether it wins or loses, you’ll be credited with 20 profit boost tokens at 100%.
- Your initial bet and any bets using the profit boost tokens must have odds of -10000 or longer.
- Each token can help you win up to $2,500.
- All profit boost tokens expire 14 days after they are credited.
Your profit boost tokens are credited as soon as your $1 bet settles, allowing you to use them on any other NFL games, as well as the entire catalogue of sports markets at Caesars Sportsbook.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions
Smash the ‘promos’ tab at Caesars Sportsbook to view all of the sportsbook’s latest offers. Here are some NFL deals we like right now:
- NFL Flips: Collect up to 9 flips each week for a shot at a $100,000 bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in weekly and place an NFL SGP on any matchup. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll earn a portion of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team reaches 50, the prize pool rolls over to $100,000 the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and submit a parlay, SGP, or super parlay with three or more legs and minimum odds of +5000. Win and claim a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
Get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for Thursday Night Football
Follow these steps to snatch up your 20 100% profit boost tokens:
- Sign up: Open a new Caesars Sportsbook account and enter promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make your first deposit of at least $10.
- Place your qualifying bet: Wager $1 or more to activate the promotion.
- Get your profit boost tokens: Once your initial bet settles, 20 profit boost tokens at 100% will be added to your account.
- Cash out your winnings: Any profits from using your tokens can be withdrawn immediately.
Check out our Caesars Sportsbook review for a comprehensive look at the sportsbook.
Compare the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to other leading sportsbooks
Claim multiple welcome bonuses by clicking on the sportsbook links below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Packers vs Commanders Betting Promo
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
