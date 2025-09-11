Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZR20X for 20 100% Profit Boosts for Commanders vs. Packers
Score big on your first football bet tonight with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X. New bettors who use this bonus code during registration can unlock a ‘Double Your Winnings’ deal and claim 20 100% profit boosts after their first qualifying bet settles, regardless of the outcome. This is a top offer among sportsbook promos for Week 2’s Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers matchup.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 20 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
To get started with the ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer, you need to sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X. Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a qualifying bet of at least $1. After your first wager settles, Caesars will award you 20 100% profit boost tokens, no matter if your opening bet wins or loses.
Each profit boost token is valued for use on wagers of up to $25 and can be applied to payouts of up to $2,500 per token. You cannot combine tokens, and you have 14 days from the date they are credited to use them. The minimum odds requirement is -10000.
Here’s a quick Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer summary:
- Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to claim your welcome offer.
- Deposit at least $10 and place a $1 bet. Win or lose, you’ll receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.
- You must place your $1 bet on odds of –10000 or longer. The minimum -10000 odds also apply to each bet you place when using your 20 profit boost tokens.
- Win up to $2,500 with each token.
- Your profit boost tokens will expire in 14 days.
You’ll receive your profit boost tokens immediately after your $1 bet settles, meaning you can use your boosts on other NFL props, moneylines, or spreads for upcoming matchups or place boosted wagers on college football, MLB, or any other available sporting event.
Bet $1 and increase your winnings on your next 20 bets at Caesars Sportsbook – CLAIM NOW
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook promotions available today
Visit Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Promotions’ tab to check out the latest daily promos for existing users. Here are some of our current favorites:
- NFL Flips: Earn up to 9 flips per week for a chance at a $100,000 in bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in every week and place an NFL SGP on any game. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the pot will grow to $100K the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or super parlay with at least +5000 odds. Take home a share of $50,000 in bonus bets if you win.
How to claim your Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for Commanders at Packers
Ready to get started? Here is how to claim the’ Double Your Winnings’ offer and maximize your profit boost potential on Commanders at Packers:
- Create a new account: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Make your first deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1.
- Receive your profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw your winnings: After using a profit boost, you can withdraw your winnings immediately.
For more insights, tips, and a complete breakdown of the platform, check out our Caesars Sportsbook review.
Compare the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to other betting promos
Caesars Sportsbook is allowing you to enhance the odds on your next 20 bets on the platform. Here’s how the welcome offer compares to other new-user bonuses from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Packers vs Commanders Betting Promo
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.