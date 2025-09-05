SI

Chiefs at Chargers BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1 

Brian Giuffra

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
While Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs into São Paulo to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a Brazilian showdown, BetMGM is offering a fantastic welcome bonus for new football bettors to kick off the season.

First-time bettors can claim sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets by using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500.

What you need to know about BetMGM’s Chiefs at Chargers offer  

Here are the key details for the BetMGM bonus code offer:

  • This promotion is available only to new BetMGM users who are 21 or older.
  • Sign up with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and deposit at least $10 to qualify.
  • Your first wager, up to $1,500, unlocks the offer.
  • If your opening bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.Bets under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet matching your stake.
  • Bets of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of your first wager.
  • Bonus bets come with a 1x playthrough requirement, and any winnings convert to cash after one use.
  • All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.

Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of ‘Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.’  

The Chiefs and Chargers meet in São Paulo for a rare international showdown. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce lead the Chiefs’ offense, while Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and rookie Omarion Hampton aim to make an impact for the Chargers. Expect a competitive game with plenty of fireworks in this exciting matchup in Brazil.

Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada. 

More BetMGM offers for all users  

BetMGM provides a variety of exciting sportsbook promotions for existing users throughout the NFL season. Here are some on offer right now:

  • Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
  • SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Chargers vs. Chiefs. 

How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM   

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code offer for the Chiefs at Chargers matchup in São Paulo is quick and straightforward. Here’s what to do:

  1. Sign up: Open a new BetMGM Sportsbook account, enter your details, and be sure to include the promo code SI1500 during registration.
  2. Add funds: Deposit at least $10 using convenient methods like PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
  3. Place your first bet: Wager on Kansas City at Los Angeles, or any game that catches your eye.
  4. Unlock the bonus: If that first bet doesn’t cash, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Just remember, bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Have a look at our BetMGM review for a closer look at the sportsbook.

Compare Chiefs at Chargers betting promos  

Check out the betting sites below for more lucrative sportsbook welcome bonuses.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

