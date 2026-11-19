The bet365 bonus code offer is live for new users on Nov. 19, and no code is required. Bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets , win or lose, on NBA games and Thursday Night Football. Find more offers in our guide to sportsbook promos .

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA games and Thursday Night Football

New customers do not need a bet365 bonus code to claim this welcome offer. Some players search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, but the deal applies automatically when you claim it in the bet365 app. You deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $200 in Bonus Bets whether that wager wins or loses.

Four NBA games tip off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, and Indianapolis visits Houston on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET. Any of these games can serve as your first qualifying wager, and I treat the first bet as day 1 of the offer. Here are the terms to know before you place it:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets and Live In Game bets that settle as a push do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they land in your account.

Here is how it plays out on the New York at Minnesota game. If you bet $10 on the Knicks moneyline and it wins, you collect your cash payout and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If that bet loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets, and you can use them on Thursday Night Football or later games.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Knicks at Timberwolves

Moneyline: NYK ~-121 / MIN ~+103.

Spread: NYK -1.5.

Total: 217.5.

Tip-off: 8:00 PM ET.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for NBA games and Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Thursday's games. Read our bet365 review for a closer look at the sportsbook.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Make a deposit of at least $10 with your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome offer in the bet365 app. No code is required. Choose an NBA game or Thursday Night Football and place a bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle and receive $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose. Use your Bonus Bets within 7 days before they expire.

Other bet365 promos for existing users

Welcome offers are only the start at bet365. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across the NBA, NFL and other leagues.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Offers change often, so check back before each slate of games. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply to every promotion.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.