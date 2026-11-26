New users can claim the bet365 bonus code offer on Thursday, Nov. 26 and bet $10 to get $200 in Bonus Bets win or lose. No code is required to claim this welcome offer, so you can sign up and start betting right away. Add the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game to your bet slip and get ready for the holiday action.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

This is one of the top sportsbook promos available to new customers today. Anyone searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365 can skip the hunt, since the offer applies automatically once you register and follow the steps below.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Chicago vs. Detroit

The bet365 bonus offer is simple for new customers. You deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $200 in Bonus Bets whether your wager wins or loses. No code is required, and the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game is a great target for your first bet.

Here is how it plays out with the game. Say you bet $10 on the Bears moneyline at -127. If Chicago wins, you collect your winnings in withdrawable cash and still receive your $200 in Bonus Bets. If Detroit wins and your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in Bonus Bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Remember that your Bonus Bets expire in 7 days, so plan ahead for how you want to use them. Any returns from Bonus Bets go into your withdrawable balance, but the Bonus Bet stake itself does not. Check the full terms and conditions in the app before you wager.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Chicago vs. Detroit on bet365

Here are the current bet365 odds for the Bears at Lions, set for 1:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: CHI -127 / DET +111.

Spread: CHI -1.5.

Total: 55.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer and bet on Chicago vs. Detroit

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on the Thanksgiving Day matchup:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app. Find the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game and select a market with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Receive your $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying bet settles.

Want more details on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after the Thanksgiving Day Game

The fun does not end once you use your welcome offer. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers across the NFL schedule and other major sports.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. You will find current offers there, so check back often to make the most of every game day.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.