The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in bonus bets after a $10 qualifying wager, win or lose. No code is required to claim this welcome offer, and it is available on Monday, Nov. 23. Bettors can use it on Cincinnati vs. Washington on Monday Night Football.

If you want to compare this deal with other sportsbook promos , bet365 stands out for its simple structure. Place your first bet of $10 or more, and the bonus bets arrive once that wager settles. Kickoff for the Bengals and Commanders is set for 8:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Bengals vs. Commanders

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require you to enter a code. Think of any bet365 promo code or bonus code for bet365 you may have seen elsewhere as already built into the sign-up flow. You simply register, deposit at least $10 and claim the promotion in the bet365 app.

Here is how I would approach it for tonight's game. You could place a $10 qualifying wager on the Bengals vs. Commanders matchup, such as a moneyline, spread or total bet. Once your qualifying bet settles, you receive $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome.

Here is what happens in each scenario. If your $10 bet wins, you receive your cash winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If your $10 bet loses, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets to use on future games.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promotion in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Minimum odds of -500 or greater apply, and full terms, time limits and exclusions apply. Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions and bet types.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Bengals vs. Commanders

Here are the current bet365 odds for Monday Night Football:

Game: Bengals @ Commanders (8:15 PM ET).

Moneyline: CIN ~-296 / WAS ~+243.

Spread: CIN ~-6.

Total: 53.5 (Over -113 / Under -107).

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets and bet on Cincinnati vs. Washington:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promotion in the bet365 app. Find the Bengals vs. Commanders game and choose a market with a selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Wait for your bet to settle, and your $200 in bonus bets will be released.

Want to know more before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users

The bonuses do not stop after the welcome offer. bet365 regularly rolls out boosts and bonus offers for current customers across the NFL, NBA, college sports and more.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, because new offers appear throughout the week, and Monday Night Football is a popular night for them.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.