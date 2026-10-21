Claim $350 in FanCash for NBA Opening Night With the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350

NBA Opening Night arrives Wednesday with 11 games across the league, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Through Oct. 21, you can claim $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 using the code SIBONUS350. Whether you're eyeing Minnesota's matchup with Miami or Golden State's visit to Los Angeles, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you the bankroll to explore the slate.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA Opening Night

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days, with $50 credited each day after you complete a qualifying bet. To unlock this offer, you'll register with code SIBONUS350, deposit at least $10, and place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any market during the opening week. Think of it this way: if you bet $20 on Minnesota to cover against Miami at 7:30 PM ET and win, you'll receive your first $50 in FanCash immediately, then earn an additional $50 daily for the next six days as long as you place another qualifying bet each day.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

New users only; existing account holders are ineligible.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash expires 24 hours after issuance, so use it promptly.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WG, and WY.

Not available in New York.

If your first bet loses, you'll still receive your $50 in FanCash the following day, allowing you to continue building your bankroll throughout the week. The beauty of this offer is that it treats NBA Opening Night as your entry point into a week-long bonus structure, meaning you can use Wednesday's slate to launch your qualifying bet and then maintain momentum through the rest of the promotional period.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NBA Opening Night

Signing up for this offer takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on the opening games in no time. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or app and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Complete your account information and verify your identity. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Place your first $20 or greater bet at odds of -500 or longer on any NBA Opening Night game. Receive your first $50 in FanCash and repeat the process daily for six more days to earn the full $350.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features sportsbook promos and betting boosts that can enhance your wagers on everything from point spreads to player props. To discover these daily offers, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find updated bonuses tailored to the current sports calendar.

Whether you're looking for parlay boosts during NBA Opening Night or deposit matches for future events, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh and competitive. Make it a habit to check the app regularly so you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.