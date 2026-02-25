Claim DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 for NBA, College Basketball, NHL Return to Play
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets by wagering on tonight's exciting slate of NBA, College Basketball, and NHL action. This welcome promotion is available through Feb. 25 and provides excellent value for bettors looking to capitalize on premium sportsbook promos.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for tonight's games
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry to activate this generous welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first qualifying wager of $5 or more on any available market.
Here's how the offer breaks down:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet.
- If your first wager wins, you'll receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours and expire after seven days.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Boston Celtics to beat the Denver Nuggets and they win, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets plus keep your original winnings. However, if the Celtics lose, you won't receive the bonus bets but can continue betting with your remaining account balance.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for NBA and NHL action
Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete.
- Register for a new DraftKings account by providing basic personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method.
- Place your qualifying $5 wager on tonight's NBA, College Basketball, or NHL games.
- If your bet wins, collect your $200 in bonus bets and continue wagering on future games.
For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings mobile app.
These ongoing DraftKings promo offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, parlay insurance options, and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting opportunities.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
