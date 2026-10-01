Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for Week 4 NFL With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS

Week 4 NFL kicks off Thursday with Pittsburgh visiting Cleveland at 8:15 PM ET, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code . The welcome offer provides up to $1,000 in FanCash available through Oct. 1, giving you multiple opportunities to wager on the Steelers-Browns matchup and beyond. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you build your bankroll while enjoying some of the season's most compelling divisional matchups.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 4 NFL

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates over your first 10 days using the platform, allowing you to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet doesn't hit, Fanatics returns your stake as bonus funds. For example, if you bet $50 on the Steelers to cover against Cleveland and the wager loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on subsequent Week 4 matchups like Buffalo hosting New England or Kansas City visiting Las Vegas.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; you cannot have an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly on games like Detroit visiting Carolina or Atlanta traveling to New Orleans.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The beauty of this offer lies in its flexibility across Week 4's packed schedule. Whether you're backing the Colts and Commanders in London at 9:30 AM ET or waiting for the evening slate featuring Dallas at Houston and Philadelphia hosting Los Angeles, you can deploy your FanCash strategically. The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but Fanatics' 10-day structure gives you genuine flexibility to explore the platform while building your bonus across multiple events.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 4 NFL

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook account takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin betting on Week 4 NFL action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select the option to create a new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Provide your government-issued ID and verify your identity as required by the platform. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Complete your account setup and select a banking method to make your deposit. Deposit at least $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the sportsbook and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer and settled into Week 4 NFL betting, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and special event offers that can enhance your wagering experience throughout the season. You'll find these promotions by checking the dedicated "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly based on upcoming games and sports events.

Existing users benefit from Fanatics' commitment to keeping the platform engaging and rewarding. Whether you're chasing value on Thursday's Steelers-Browns showdown or positioning yourself for the late-week slate, the app's promo section ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting potential. Make it a habit to check the promos section before placing your wagers, as limited-time offers can significantly boost your returns on Week 4 matchups and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.