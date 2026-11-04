Claim Up to $200 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Games

Wednesday's NBA slate offers the perfect opportunity to test a FanDuel promo code welcome offer. New bettors can earn up to $200 in bonus bets through Nov. 4 by placing qualifying wagers on the night's matchups. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA games

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to activate. Instead, new customers simply need to wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to unlock $50 in bonus bets daily, totaling up to $200. Each qualifying bet must be at least $5, and FanDuel will issue your bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you place a $5 bet on Philadelphia versus Detroit at 7 PM ET and your selection loses, you still receive $50 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus earn the $50 bonus bets. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, though the bonus stake itself is not returned in any winnings.

Key terms and conditions include:

Wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to earn $50 daily bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create an account to qualify.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Wednesday's NBA games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Wednesday's NBA action:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any NBA game, including Philadelphia at Detroit or Dallas at San Antonio. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps three and four for the next three consecutive days to maximize your bonus and earn up to $200 total.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and event, giving you multiple ways to enhance your betting experience. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and boosts tailored to your interests.

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