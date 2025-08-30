Clemson vs. LSU BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1
The opening-week showdown between Clemson and LSU is set to be a highlight of the college football season, and BetMGM has a special offer to get you in on the action.
New users can take advantage of sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up with the exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s a great way to start your college football betting journey with an extra boost.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about BetMGM’s Clemson vs. LSU offer
Before claiming this BetMGM bonus code, here’s what you need to know:
- You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to qualify.
- Deposit a minimum of $10 and enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up.
- Place your first wager of up to $1,500 to activate the offer.
- If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- For wagers under $50, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to your original stake.
- For wagers of $50 or more, you will receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial wager.
- Bonus bets carry a 1x wagering requirement, and any winnings convert to cash after one use.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
Week 1 features a marquee non-conference matchup as Clemson takes on LSU. Clemson enters the season looking to assert itself with a high-powered offense, while LSU relies on its physicality and playmaking ability to stay competitive. Both teams are among the shortest odds to win a national championship, so you can count on fireworks early and often.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers plenty of great sportsbook promos for existing users to claim during the college football season.
- 2 Up Early Payout: Win your wager instantly if your team goes up by two goals.
- Baseball Bet Fest: Opt in and make eligible bets for your chance at a share of $25K.
- Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for any sport wager today.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer ahead of the Clemson vs. LSU game is simple and fast. Follow these steps:
- Register: Sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account and provide your details, including name, date of birth, and address. Don’t forget to enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 using convenient payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on Clemson vs. LSU or any other available sporting event.
- Claim your bonus: If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will refund up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Note that these bonus credits expire seven days after being credited.
Check out our BetMGM review for a closer look at the leading sportsbook.
Compare Clemson vs. LSU betting promos
Here’s a peek at some of the best sports betting offers from the leading sites in the United States.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.